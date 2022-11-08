HARRISBURG — State Rep. R. Lee James announced his bill, which would add a member of the Coal Refuse Energy and Reclamation industry to the Mining Reclamation and Advisory Board, was signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf as Act 105 of 2022.

According to James, there are currently 10 coal refuse energy and reclamation facilities operating across the state, which perform environmental remediation of polluting coal refuse piles and provide alternative energy in the anthracite and bituminous coal regions of Pennsylvania.

Community News

James’ Bill on mining reclamation becomes law

  • From staff reports

Area AA meetings listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

County to host tire collection

  • From staff reports

Venango County will sponsor a tire collection event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Venango County Community Recycling Center near the airport in Franklin.

Shapiro makes stop in Clarion
Shapiro makes stop in Clarion

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for governor in next week’s election, and Austin Davis, the Democratic lieutenant governor nominee, were greeted by about 100 supporters Tuesday when they stopped at the Mechanistic Brewery in Clarion.

About People
About People

WINS EMMY — John D. Rockovich, a 2008 Oil City High School graduate, won an Emmy award for his work as a video editor for Thorne Media on the short film, “Breakthrough,” under the category Health/Environment/Science – Short Form Content (Single Report). He was accompanied by his wife, Kayla,…

Tri-county area's jobless rate drops
Tri-county area's jobless rate drops

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate in September decreased a month after the area experienced a rise in unemployment, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.