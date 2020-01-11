State Rep. Lee James will hold Veterans Affairs outreach hours in his Seneca office, at 3220 Route 257, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

An accredited field service officer from the American Legion Department of Pennsylvania will assist veterans in filing VA claims for disability compensation, disability increase and rating decision appeals; veteran or surviving spouse pension; burial and death benefits; addition of dependents; dependency and indemnity compensation; and other veterans' benefits. Veterans need not be a member of the American Legion to receive this free service.

0
0
0
0
0