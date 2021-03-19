CLARION TOWNSHIP - When it came to selecting a new board member, the Clarion-Limestone School District had four candidates from which to choose.

It took two meetings and two rounds of voting before the board agreed to seat Larry Jamison to the vacant seat.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Community News

About People

  • From staff reports

ART AWARD - Oil City artist George Cooley was selected to be part of the Erie Art Museum's 98th annual Nicole and Harry Martin Spring Show. Cooley also received a Juror's Award for his work at the juried exhibit. Cooley's painting, titled "Princesse Guerriere," was produced in 2020 at his Oi…

Community News

Correction

  • From staff reports

The targeted time frame set by the state for closing Polk Center is August 2022.

Community News

OC police compiling camera system locations

  • From staff reports

The Oil City Police Department is seeking assistance from Oil City residents and businesses to compile a list of locations where home camera systems or other video recording systems are located in the city.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Bridge club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.

Fill dirt available from PennDOT
Community News

Fill dirt available from PennDOT

  • From staff reports

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's Venango County maintenance office has announced waste fill dirt will be available as crews begin springtime activities such as ditching, shoulder cutting, pipe replacement and other operations.

Community News

CCEDC opposes I-80 bridge tolls

  • From staff reports

CLARION - The Clarion County Economic Development Corp. has announced its opposition to the proposed bridge toll on the Canoe Creek bridges on Interstate 80.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Six TOPS and five KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.