Jeeps group donates to fundraiser

The Oil Valley Jeeps organization stopped by a lemonade stand on Cowell Avenue in Oil City last week to make a donation to a fundraiser that four young girls organized. The girls - Katie Luxbacher, Sammie Bartlett, Lilly Shiley and Corabel Shiley - are planning to send care packages to active duty service members. Pictured in the photo are (front, from left) Lilly Shiley, Katie Luxbacher, Sammie Bartlett, Corabel Shiley, Suzie Bartlett, (back, from left) Tammy Seigworth, Jeanne Whitling, Tammy Cozad, Eric Elliott, Lou Ann McFadden and Vera Campbell. (Contributed photo)