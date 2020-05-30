BROOKVILLE - The Jefferson County Fair has been canceled due to coronavirus restrictions.
In a statement posted on the fair's website, the Fair Board said it is "deeply saddened by the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Jefferson County Fair."
