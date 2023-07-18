Jefferson County Historical Society President Eric Armstrong, left, helps Jean Parker, widow of E.M. “Jack” Parker, unveil the new sign for the E.M. and Jean Parker Archive Building in Brookville on Saturday. On the right is JCHS Executive Director Ken Burkett.
Jefferson County Historical Society President Eric Armstrong, left, helps Jean Parker, widow of E.M. “Jack” Parker, unveil the new sign for the E.M. and Jean Parker Archive Building in Brookville on Saturday. On the right is JCHS Executive Director Ken Burkett.
Wednesday evening will be busy in downtown Oil City as the Oil City Arts Council and ARTS Oil City will present the opening night reception for the Oil Heritage Festival Art Show, and the Oil City Main Street Program’s Music on the Square concert series will continue.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman were among a group of senators who co-introduced legislation to benefit veterans exposed to forever chemicals like per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at military installations.
The Oil Region Astronomical Society (ORAS) will host an introductory workshop on nightscape photography and astrophotography on Saturday, July 22. The workshop will introduce participants to tools and techniques that can be used with most digital cameras to capture night sky.
GRADUATE — Dr. Kaylin Strauser-Curtis is one of five graduates of Penn Highlands Healthcare’s 2023 graduate medical education program. Strauser-Curtis, who studied at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, plans to stay at Penn Highlands to complete the sports medicine fellowship and wor…
Venango County will sponsor a collection of both household hazardous waste and electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Venango County Community Recycling Center, 134 Hangar Drive in Franklin (next to Venango Regional Airport).
Volunteer fire departments in both Oakland Township and Cooperstown recently received a donation of canned emergency drinking water from Anheuser-Busch to help keep its responders hydrated as they battle fires.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey co-introduced the Safeguarding Domestic Energy Production & Independence Act to help bring down rising compliance costs associated with the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), according to a Senate news release.