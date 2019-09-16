Jefferson County marks courthouse's 150th year

A celebration was held to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Jefferson County Courthouse on Friday. The daylong event included tours of the courthouse, the dedication of a World War II monument honoring county residents who died in that war, a farmers market and an original play. (By Randy Bartley)
BROOKVILLE - It was a special occasion in Jefferson County on Friday.
"This is the first time I have ever attended a birthday party for a building," Jefferson County Commissioner Herb Bullers said during the sesquicentennial celebration for the Jefferson County Courthouse.