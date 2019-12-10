Jingle Bell 5K in Oil City

Participants in Saturday's Jingle Bell 5K in Oil City on Saturday stand behind the Grinch and Santa. The race was part of Oil City Main Street's 2019 Christmas Past celebration. The top male winner was 17-year-old Magnum Vincent, of Franklin, with a time of 17:32, and the top female winner was 16-year-old Olivia Mumford, of Oil City, with a time of 21:08.
