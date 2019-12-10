Jingle Bell 5K in Oil City

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Generally cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph..
A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low 18F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Updated: December 10, 2019 @ 1:11 pm