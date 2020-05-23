CLARION - A job and education fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Clarion Mall.
The event is being held by the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, PA Career Link-Clarion County and the Clarion Mall.
