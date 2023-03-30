Clarion County Commissioner Wayne Brosius, a member of Northwest Workforce Development board speaks with the county’s Human Resources Director Amanda Carbaugh during the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry Job Fair Wednesday.
Clarion County Commissioner Wayne Brosius, a member of Northwest Workforce Development board speaks with the county’s Human Resources Director Amanda Carbaugh during the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry Job Fair Wednesday.
CLARION — Wednesday about 30 local businesses and services gathered at the Clarion Mall with a common goal, finding employees.
“There are about 2,000 job opportunities in Clarion County,” said Tracy Becker, Executive Director of the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry, who hosted the event. “We want to be able to provide the opportunity for the business that is looking for employees to showcase themselves.
The Creative Ventures Project was developed by ARTS Oil City, Oil City Main Street, and the Arts Revitalization Committee in 2022 after ARTS Oil City received a PA Council on the Arts Creative Sector Advancement Project grant, one of only three awarded in the state.
The Clarion College Democrats at PennWest Clarion will present the 2023 Shropshire Public Service Award to state Rep. Dan Frankel, who serves a portion of Allegheny County, at their annual Shropshire Public Service Dinner on April 13 at Clarion River Brewing Company.
A $4.7 million resurfacing project on nearly 6 miles of Route 428 in Oil City, Cornplanter and Oakland townships, and Sugarcreek Borough is scheduled to start April 11, weather permitting. Construction is expected to be completed by fall.
The Schubert Musical and Literary Club will host a musical program at the Belles Lettres Clubhouse parlor at 7 p.m. April 10. The program will feature violinist Stanley Chepaitis and violinist and violist Swana Chepaitis.