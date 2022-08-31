JOINS TEAM — Dr. Abdallah Naddaf has joined the Butler Health System team, specializing in both open and endovascular heart surgery. He has a particular interest in peripheral artery disease and limb salvage. Naddaf received his medical degree from the American University of Beirut Faculty o…
PITTSBURGH — The tri-county area’s gas prices are again above the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.19, but all three counties continue to follow suit with the nation’s weekly drops, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
In conjunction with Saturday’s observance of National Petroleum Day, state trade groups and several lawmakers were at Drake Well Museum in Titusville on Thursday to celebrate the pivotal role Pennsylvania has played in the modern oil and gas industry since Edwin Drake struck oil in 1859.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region, with the exception of Crawford County, reported decreases in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period. It follows a week in which much of the region reported increases.
Two employees from PennDOT’s District 1 office, which represents Venango, Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer and Warren counties, were among the 29 state workers who were honored Tuesday for their outstanding performance with PennDOT’s Star of Excellence award.