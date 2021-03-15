Kahle Lake rehab will take 4 years

SALEM TOWNSHIP - The rebuilding of the dam and spillway structures at Kahle Lake in Salem Township will take about four years and will cost about $7.5 million.
Paul Urbanik, the state Fish & Boat Commission's chief of engineering, said in 2016 that seepage from the lake dam is causing deterioration of the main and secondary spillways. The deterioration, in turn, is affecting the stability of the main dam structure.
Tri-City bridge club - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, first; Laura Flick and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Barb Crudo and Jackie Stone, third.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 21 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
ACHIEVEMENT - Tarasia J. Maguire of Dempseytown, an insurance agent for New York Life in Franklin, has earned a court position in the Million Dollar Round Table for 2021. Achieving membership in MDRT is a career milestone attained by those who have demonstrated superior professional knowledg…
The Northwest Commission has been selected as the Certified Economic Development Organization to administer the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program in Clarion, Forest, Venango and Warren counties.