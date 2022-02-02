Kahone Concept, otherwise known as Ben Orrick, will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday at Karma Coffee in Oil City as part of the Karma Concert Series.
Orrick is a singer and songwriter with local roots who now lives and works in Pittsburgh.
Updated: February 2, 2022 @ 6:33 am
