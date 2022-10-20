Karma concert series starts back up Nov. 10

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region reported a decline in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period, but four of five counties reported at least one death.
SPEAKER — Kayla Stover Hielscher, daughter of Terry and Darcy Stover of Cranberry, will present lectures at ID Week 2022, an annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America to be held Oct. 19-23 in Washington, D.C. Other groups who attend the meeting include the Society for Heal…
Christian Life Academy in Seneca will host a presentation by Abraham Hamilton III, a radio personality and attorney with “The Hamilton Corner,” a nationally recognized podcast providing insight into the legal, political and spiritual issues of the day.
People could look forward to riding bikes on area trails, including in Cranberry Township, without bringing their own bicycle, as the Cranberry board of supervisors late last week granted permission for the installation of “bike share” facilities.
The Valley Grove School Board, during its monthly work session meeting on Monday evening, unanimously approved the memorandum of understanding regarding parent-teacher conferences for the 2022-23 school year from the Valley Grove Education Association.
90th BIRTHDAY — Grace Blauser Confer, a former Oil City resident, will celebrate her 90th birthday Friday, Oct. 21. Confer worked as a licensed practical nurse at the former Oil City Hospital for several years and later worked at Pinegrove Elementary School. Cards may be sent to her at 941 S…
Franklin School District curriculum director Christina Cohlhepp told school board members during a work session meeting on Monday night that the district is working on curriculum maps for each subject and each grade, which are in the process of being posted to the district website.