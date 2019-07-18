Over the next few days, the area is facing dangerously excessive heat warnings. With temperatures hovering at 90+ degrees, pet owners must take the proper precautions to ensure the safety of their furry friends in this extreme heat.
"It's important to remember that it's not just the ambient temperature but also the humidity that can affect your pet," said Dr. Barry Kellogg, a veterinarian with the Humane Society Veterinary Medical Association.
"Animals pant to evaporate moisture from their lungs, which takes heat away from their body. If the humidity is too high, they are unable to cool themselves, and their temperature will skyrocket to dangerous levels - very quickly," Kellogg said.
Taking a dog's temperature will quickly tell you if there is a serious problem. Dogs' temperatures should not be allowed to get over 104 degrees, Kellogg said.
The Humane Society offers these summer safety tips for responsible pet ownership:
It only takes minutes
Even when the temperature outside is a comfortable 70 degrees, inside a car, that can turn into well over 100 degrees before you know it.
Leaving a pet in a hot, unattended car - regardless of if a window is cracked - is inhumane and can cause severe injury or death within minutes.
Pennsylvania law allows only law enforcement and emergency responders to break into a car to rescue a dog in distress. People who see a dog in a hot car should call the police.
Be alert
If your pet needs to be outside, provide them with a shady spot and a bowl of clean water, ensuring they are protected from the sun at all times of the day. Secure a plastic (never metal) bowl to the ground so the bowl does not tip over or get too hot.
If your pet shows signs of heat exhaustion (excessive panting, vomiting, lethargic behavior), immediately apply cool water to their paws and stomach, then head to your veterinarian as soon as possible.
Don't wait, pick up the phone
Posting to social media that you've seen a pet alone in a car is not enough. If you see an animal in danger, don't be afraid to report it. You could save an animal's life just by picking up your phone.
A pet showing signs of distress such as heavy panting, unresponsive behavior, seizure or collapse needs immediate attention.
Leave Fido at home
Beautiful sunny weather may tempt you into bringing your furry friend along for a run or bike ride, but heat stroke and possible death can occur in extreme temperatures.
Pets will do everything in their power to keep up with their humans, putting their health at risk.