Keeping Up

Registrations due for BIBLE Camp

BIBLE Camp, which is open to school-age children, is planned for Tuesday through Saturday, July 27-31, at Jesus Is Life Ministry, located off Route 417, north of Franklin.

New Life church honors pastor
  • From staff reports

The New Life Family Worship Center located at 100 E. Atlantic Ave. in Franklin will celebrate the 23rd pastoral anniversary of its senior pastor, the Rev. Lora Adams- King with special events today and Sunday.

Area health systems' virus tests

  • From staff reports

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Wednesday had collected 13,673 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,540 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,191 tests were positive for the virus. As of Thursday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.

Franklin July 4 events underway
Franklin July 4 events underway

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Franklin's 11-day 4th of July festivities began Thursday with a concert, and today's schedule is highlighted by the popular penny carnival at Bandstand Park.

About People

  • From staff reports

90TH BIRTHDAY - Former area resident Lyril Banister, who now lives in Georgia, will turn 90 on Saturday. Banister spent her younger years in the Franklin area. She moved to Hannaville in 1966 after she and her husband, the late Bob Banister, spent some time in central Florida. Banister spent…

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Clarion TOPS - Judy Whitton was the best loser at the June 14 meeting of the Clarion TOPS, Chapter 742. There were 11 members weighing in at the meeting.

GOP voting law bill clears state House amid veto threat
  • From staff and wire reports

HARRISBURG (AP) - A Republican rewrite of Pennsylvania election law that would mandate voter IDs, alter registration and ballot counting deadlines and give conservatives auditing procedures they have clamored for passed the state House on Tuesday despite Gov. Tom Wolf's veto threat.