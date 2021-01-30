Franklin church offers grief programs
Atlantic Avenue Church in Franklin will host two programs that focus on dealing with grief.
January is almost over but hopefully people realized that it was the Sanctity of Life Month.
NEW YORK (AP) - Declaring "God is on your side," a Roman Catholic cardinal, an archbishop and six other U.S. bishops issued a statement earlier this week expressing support for LGBT youths and denouncing the bullying often directed at them.
Pennsylvania American Water is urging homeowners to get "Winter Wise" this season by winterizing their homes. Freezing temperatures can damage plumbing inside and outside of the home and result in a loss of pressure or service.
SALEM TOWNSHIP - The Foxburg Ice Fishing Tournament originally scheduled for Saturday at Kahle Lake in Salem Township has been moved to Feb. 13.
CLARION - Clarion High School remained in a modified lockdown Friday after it was discovered several students' Google accounts had been hacked.
ERIE -National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. has submitted to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission its quarterly adjustment charges, which decreases the monthly bill of a typical residential customer with annual usage of 100,300 cubic feet of gas by $1.17, from $70.35 to $69.18.
HARRISBURG The state Department of Health on Friday announced 93 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
To ensure transparency of economic aid programs, the U.S. Small Business Administration released data summarizing Paycheck Protection Program loan approvals made through Jan. 24.
The Franklin Fine Arts Council will sponsor its annual Franklin On Ice on Saturday, Feb. 6.
CLARION -U.S. News & World Report considers Clarion University among the nation's best in five online rankings:
Dean's list
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 6,036 new statewide cases of COVID-19, including 31 reported from the tri-county area.
HARRISBURG - State Rep. Kathy Rapp, R-65th District, joined with legislative colleagues in advancing a proposed constitutional amendment that would empower citizens via voter referendum to decide whether to limit the governor's authority to declare extended disaster emergencies.
TITUSVILLE - The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville is moving forward with its plan to renovate the Broadhurst Science Center.
Free income tax preparation is being offered in Clarion and Jefferson counties by Community Action's IRS-certified tax preparers by appointment only.
CLARION - Clarion University has developed a COVID-19 student task force to help fight the spread of the virus among the school's 650 students who have returned to campus.
CLARION - The Clarion Free Library will reopen for walk-in patrons beginning Monday. Visitors will be limited to the front area of the library, computer lab, online catalog and circulation desk.
Cranberry Township supervisors voted Thursday to use township funds to demolish a house at the bottom of the Seneca Hill.
The Visiting Nurses Association of Venango County, a home health agency founded in 1917, has a new senior manager of clinical operations.
The following students at Union High School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
Franklin junior and senior high school students will return to 100% virtual learning through Friday after a cafeteria employee tested positive for COVID-19.
HARRISBURG - The House Labor and Industry Committee unanimously approved legislation drafted by Rep. R. Lee James that would increase the time allowed for unemployment compensation (UC) appeals from 15 days to 21 days for both claimants and employers.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from both Clarion and Forest counties.
HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association (PSCOA) is calling on the Wolf administration to prioritize the COVID-19 vaccination of corrections officers in state prisons over smokers.
HARRISBURG -A new state law waives the requirement for residents who are current and former military members, and who operated a commercial vehicle as part of their duties to take a commercial driver's license knowledge test when applying for a CDL.
The following students at Keystone Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
Graduates
The following students at North Clarion High School have been named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
Several counties in northwest Pennsylvania will see a coordinated effort to expand high-speed internet access thanks to a $600,000 Keystone Communities grant.
The Senior Volunteer Program of Venango County, in conjunction with the AARP Tax-Aide Program, will offer free tax preparation services.
Clarion County buildings will be partially re-open Monday, Feb. 8.
The new Modern Living Solutions plant in Knox should be running this summer barring any unforeseen problems.
The lavish Latonia Theater, named after Laytonia which was a neighborhood on the city's South Side before the City of Oil City was incorporated in 1871, was built in 1929 at a cost of half a million dollars. It was under the ownership and operation of the Hollywood-based Warner Brothers.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
HARRISBURG - Three area school districts were among 59 statewide that received grants for the purchase of food service equipment.
HARRISBURG -The state Department of Labor & Industry said it's working to resolve issues claimants have encountered in trying to resume receiving Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.
