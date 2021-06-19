VBS planned at Cooperstown church
Cooperstown Community Church of God, 1651 State Route 427, Franklin, will host Vacation Bible School from 5:45 to 8:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 9-10. A final program will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 11.
Updated: June 19, 2021 @ 10:21 am
