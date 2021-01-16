March for Life event set

Pennsylvanians for Human Life will hold a March for Life at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, in Oil City.

Tri-county adds 35 new cases
Tri-county adds 35 new cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 35 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Clarion County.

+2
FIRST BIRTHDAYS: David Lillam Strange, Zoey Hannah
FIRST BIRTHDAYS: David Lillam Strange, Zoey Hannah

  • From staff reports

David Lillam Strange, son of Heidi and George Strange III of Oil City, and Zoey Grace Hannah, daughter of Josiah and Lily Hannah of Franklin, will celebrate their first birthdays Sunday. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going…

Tri-county reports 39 new cases
Tri-county reports 39 new cases

  • From staff reports
  • Updated

HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 39 new cases of COVID-19 and three new virus-related deaths from the tri-county area.

Veteran outreach hours set

  • From staff reports

State Rep. R. Lee James will offer veterans affairs outreach hours at his Seneca office, 3220 Route 257, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Toomey issues statement
Toomey issues statement

  • From staff reports

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey released the following statement regarding the House of Representatives impeachment of President Donald Trump:

About People
About People

99TH BIRTHDAY - Elizabeth Neely, formerly of Knox, will mark her 99th birthday Saturday. She is a member of the Eastern Star and attended Edenburg Presbyterian Church. Cards may be sent to her in care of The Caring Place, 103 N. 13th St., Room 7A, Franklin.

Schedules for OC students clarified

  • From staff reports

Oil City School District students in Group A will attend school in person on Mondays and Wednesdays and attend remotely on Tuesdays and Thursdays when the district's hybrid learning model resumes Tuesday, Jan. 19.