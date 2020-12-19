Lutheran churches make changes
For the health and well-being of its members, friends, and community during this time of rising COVID-19 cases, Good Hope Lutheran Church and Zion Lutheran Church have moved services online.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Lutheran churches make changes
For the health and well-being of its members, friends, and community during this time of rising COVID-19 cases, Good Hope Lutheran Church and Zion Lutheran Church have moved services online.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 79 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, and Venango and Clarion counties each reported one new virus-related death.
Several churches in the region have plans to hold special services to mark the Christmas holiday. Here is a listing:
Lutheran churches make changes
The children had arrived by the dozens for our annual Sunday school Christmas party. Santa was on his way with a bag stuffed full of goodies. Trouble was, Santa was late - very late. And the children, giddy with excitement and an overdose of cookies, were struggling with patience.
The newspaper will publish its 81st annual Business Review and Forecast in February and is looking for area business owners to provide information for the special section.
HARRISBURG - The state's unemployment rate was down 0.8 percentage points over the month, to 6.6% in November, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
UPMC Northwest is a little brighter this holiday season because of the generosity of a local couple.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 70 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and Venango County reported one new virus-related death.
CLARION - Despite a year dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation says it has had some success.
The following deeds have been filed at the Clarion County Courthouse. Sale prices are listed except in the case of nominal amounts such as $1.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 83 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area, and Venango and Clarion counties each reported two new virus-related deaths.
Franklin state police have released more details of a UTV crash in Canal Township that fatally injured one man and seriously injured another man on Tuesday afternoon.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Meryle Aylesworth of Franklin. The article was submitted by her family.
How Gov. Tom Wolf's directives aimed at restaurants and taverns can be enforced is questionable.
TIONESTA - The Forest County commissioners, during their board meeting on Wednesday, said several poles will soon be installed for a project to provide broadband access to several areas of the county.
Oil City TOPS - Carol Birchard was the best loser in TOPS and Kim Felmlee was the KOPS best in status at the Dec. 9 meeting of Oil City TOPS, Chapter 0977.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 84 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three new virus-related deaths from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 25.
MEMORIALS - Books have been purchased for the Cooperstown Public Library in memory of Stephen Osgood.
In Venango County, $1 million in HOME grants and Community Development Block Grant grant money has been devoted to home rehab and contracted out.
TITUSVILLE - Titusville Area Hospital announced it has received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and plans to provide it to their employees, as well as selected health care and emergency service organizations.
CLARION - The Clarion County commissioners on Tuesday opened bids for construction of three communications towers at East Brady, Shippenville and Cottage Hill (New Bethlehem).
In what has been a less than cheerful year, a trio of Oil City organizations want to bring some of that merriment back at year's end with a decorating contest.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Margaret Ritts of Lamartine. The article was submitted by Karen Wedekind.
NEW BETHLEHEM - The impasse in the contract talks in the Redbank Valley School District continues to be stalemated.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Pennsylvania is slated to receive 97,500 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for 66 counties.
HARRISBURG - State police announced Gov. Tom Wolf has granted an additional extension to license to carry firearms permits.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is accepting feedback on its Route 68/Dolby Street and South Leatherwood project via an online survey.
Seneca Rocks Audubon Society will participate in the 121st Christmas Bird Count on Saturday. Teams and individuals will travel the roads and walk trails to count the local bird populations.
Donations can been mailed to the Forest County Sheriff's Office, 526 Elm St., P.O. Box 9, Tionesta, PA 16353.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Cloyd Hollen of Sugarcreek. The article was submitted by his family.
An additional $600 has been collected in the Friends for Food campaign, bringing this year's total to $49,486.35.
Cranberry schools will remain on pause until at least Jan. 4 when the school board will hold a special meeting to decide if the district should remain in the remote learning mode.
The Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce is urging people to shop small this holiday season by offering free local delivery.
Forest County's Shop with a Cop will look different this year.
There is what some weather forecasters describe as a blockbuster winter storm tracking along the Atlantic Coast and due to arrive to the area on Wednesday.
The Oil City, Franklin and Cooperstown public libraries closed access to the public on Monday.
STRATTAVILLE - Members of the Clarion-Limestone School District community have come up with an idea to help brighten the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic - a Holiday Light Tour caravan.
Komatsu Mining is currently seeking a Maintenance Supervi…
Congratulations Susan Ritchey of Cooperstown Santa Search…
Apples-honeycrisp, gala, cortland, jonagold, fugi. Cider.…
Found Black, white & brown small dog on 5th Ave., Cla…
Gift Certificates for car washes available for Ocean Spra…
PUBLIC NOTICE Pursuant to Act 84 of the General Assembly …
Computer Repair and Sales. Housecalls. Networking. Virus …