Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Sunni Clickett and Pat Stewart, first; Mary Emanuele and Maryanne Richardson, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.
A statement that came with the state’s recent announcement that a consortium of companies will “administer the Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership (P3) initiative to repair or replace up to nine bridges across the state” makes it appear the projects are inevitable.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Laura Flick and Karen Steele, first; Barb Bickel and Jackie Stone, second; and Burdell and Norm Sherman, third.
The Oil Region Alliance will host two hands-on cemetery preservation workshops this spring to teach participants how to properly clean and maintain headstones with instruction by cemetery preservation expert Jason Church.