CLARION — State Rep. Donna Oberlander, along with the state police’s Office of Community Engagement, will hold a town-hall meeting on human trafficking at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Trinity Point Church of God.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-16th District, and U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, a Virginia Republican, along with other members of the Congressional Pro-Life Caucus, led more than 50 House colleagues in calling for transparency and accountability into the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Sunday had collected 16,138 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 13,578 tests at the hospital. A total of 2,892 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, the hospital reported it has 11 COVID-19 in-patients (10 conf…
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., released the following statement on the announcement that the Biden Administration and the European Union have reached an agreement on steel and aluminum tariffs:
CLARION — Clarion Hospital contributed $52,258,098 to the region’s economy and supported 369 local jobs during the 2020 fiscal year, according to a new report released by the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP).
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will hold an on-demand, virtual public meeting for the Canoe Creek Bridges Project through Dec. 1, beginning at noon. The meeting can be accessed at www.penndot.gov/i80CanoeCreek.
Kendall Elaine Scott, daughter of Sara Chapin and Douglas Scott, and granddaughter of Scott and April Chapin, and Doug and Shawna Scott, all of Oil City, will celebrate her first birthday today. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo …
WASHINGTON — More than 70 members of the U.S. House of Representatives, including Mike Kelly, R-16th District, signed onto a letter to U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and other White House officials over a report that the administration is considering payments to individu…
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Laura Flick and Karen Steele, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, second; and Lois Gregg and Maryann Richardson, third.
UPMC Northwest on Friday reported it had collected 16,971 specimens for COVID-19 testing. A total of 1,321 tests were positive for the virus. As of Thursday, the hospital has 22 confirmed COVID-19 in-patients.