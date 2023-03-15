WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly co-introduced bipartisan, bicameral legislation that would incentivize healthy living and physical activity by allowing people to use a portion of money saved in their pre-tax health savings account and flexible spending account toward qualified sports and fitness purchases, such as gym memberships, fitness equipment, and youth sports league fees.

The bill, reintroduced as the the Personal Health Investment Today (PHIT) Act, has received endorsements from the National Football League, National Hockey League, National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball.

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

Kelly co-introduces bill to incentivize healthy living

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly co-introduced bipartisan, bicameral legislation that would incentivize healthy living and physical activity by allowing people to use a portion of money saved in their pre-tax health savings account and flexible spending account toward qualified sports and f…

Community News

Getting It right

Jonathan Davis, 27, of Oil City, is facing charges of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault in connection with an incident Sunday at a Harold Street residence in Oil City.

Coffee In Between to close
Community News

Coffee In Between to close

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

After filling the temporary void in Franklin after the closure of Bossa Nova, and serving residents for about a year and a half, Coffee In Between will be closing.

Community News

Planning continues for Redbank reunion

  • From staff reports

The Redbank Valley High School Reunion Steering Committee is continuing to work on providing a variety of activities, entertainment and food for “The Event of the Year: The Reunion of a Lifetime” on Saturday, July 8, at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.