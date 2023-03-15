Kelly co-introduces bill to incentivize healthy living

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly co-introduced bipartisan, bicameral legislation that would incentivize healthy living and physical activity by allowing people to use a portion of money saved in their pre-tax health savings account and flexible spending account toward qualified sports and fitness purchases, such as gym memberships, fitness equipment, and youth sports league fees.
The bill, reintroduced as the the Personal Health Investment Today (PHIT) Act, has received endorsements from the National Football League, National Hockey League, National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball.
Jonathan Davis, 27, of Oil City, is facing charges of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault in connection with an incident Sunday at a Harold Street residence in Oil City.
The Redbank Valley High School Reunion Steering Committee is continuing to work on providing a variety of activities, entertainment and food for “The Event of the Year: The Reunion of a Lifetime” on Saturday, July 8, at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.