Kelly co-sponsors bill on mental health research

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-16th District, co-introduced a bipartisan bill to incentivize private companies that have resources to fund research to partner with academic or nonprofit research institutions on neurological and mental health research.
The Mental Health Research Accelerator Act, which is co-sponsored by U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, a Democrat from California, provides $10 billion in allocable tax credits over a six-year period (2022-28), according to a news release from Kelly’s office. The credits are available to nonprofits, state and local agencies, and private companies that collaborate on neurological research.
PUBLISHES BOOK — Catherine Roser Rybak of Oil City has published a children’s book titled “Pooch in a Pound: A Dog’s Point of View.” The 50-page hardback book follows the story of Pooch, a dog at a pet shelter who is waiting for someone to adopt him. The book was published by Dorrance Publis…
The Oil City Police Department is asking residents and business owners in the city to help the department solve crimes by sharing information about outdoor security cameras on their property with the department.
WINNER — Miranda Gardner, a junior at Rocky Grove High School, won an essay contest sponsored by American Legion Post 476. The contest is open to students in ninth through 12th grades at Rocky Grove and Franklin high schools. This year’s theme was “What Does the 19th Amendment Mean to Me?” G…
A warning has been issued by state Rep. R. Lee James to backyard chicken owners to protect their flocks after the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, confirmed five Merganser ducks died along Kahle Lake in Venango County from the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI H5N1).
Cavco Industries, one of the nation’s largest manufactured home builders, has purchased The Commodore Corp., now known as Commodore Homes LLC, which has three home production facilities in Clarion and Butler counties.
PITTSBURGH — The average price of gasoline throughout the tri-county area this week is on par or slightly above the western Pennsylvania average of $4.31, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.