Kelly cosponsors bill to help first responders with retirement

WASHINGTON — U.S. Reps. Mike Kelly, R-16th District, and U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, a Democrat from California, introduced the Protecting Public Safety Employees’ Timely Retirement Act of 2022, a bill to amend the federal tax code in order to allow first responders the ability to access their retirement funds penalty-free upon reaching their eligible retirement age.
“This legislation ensures that our local heroes can retire after decades of service to their communities,” Kelly said in a news release. “The goal here is to fix a problem in the tax code and to ensure that the government is working for our police officers, border patrol agents and other law enforcement officials."
Northern Pennsylvania Regional College will hold an open house event for prospective students from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at the Education and Training Center at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville.
Future Leaders and Entrepreneurs Exchange (FLEX), the young professionals group of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, is hosting this year’s Oil Heritage Festival Bike ‘n Brew on Saturday, July 16, the weekend before the Oil Heritage Festival.
Bridge Builders Community Foundations, through its scholarship program, has assisted students in their pursuit of higher education for more than 40 years and has awarded more than $4 million in scholarships.
The Allegheny Valley Conservancy, Allegheny Valley Trails Association and Venango Conservation District are offering a workshop on how local trails can be used to promote environmental protection and education.
Franklin’s SING 2 in Bandstand Park, which includes a movie at dusk and children’s activities, has been rescheduled to July 15. The event had been scheduled July 1 before a thunderstorm warning forced its postponement.
Republican candidate for lieutenant governor Carrie Lewis DelRosso made her first visit to Jefferson County on Saturday and gave a preview of what the future of abortion rights might look like in Pennsylvania if Doug Mastriano and she were to run the state after the November election.