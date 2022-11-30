Keystone, ACV students among Paint the Plow entrants

PennDOT’s District 10 is inviting the public to vote on nine plows decorated by high school students in Clarion, Jefferson and three other counties as part of the annual Paint the Plow program.

Paint the Plow is a statewide outreach aimed at promoting winter driving safety and fostering appreciation for high school art programs and student creativity.

Community News

About People

100TH BIRTHDAY — A card shower for Virginia Smith of Franklin will be held Dec. 6 in honor of her 100th birthday. Cards may be mailed to Virginia Smith, c/o The Caring Place, 103 N. 13th St., Room 202, Franklin, 16323.

Schubert Club to host Christmas concert

  • From staff reports

The Schubert Musical and Literary Club will host its annual “Sounds of the Season” Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, in the sanctuary of Grace United Methodist Church at 100 Central Ave. in Oil City.

Relay for Life team to raise funds
Relay for Life team to raise funds

  • From staff reports

The Chocoholics For a Cause Relay for Life team will set up a fundraising station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday at the Cranberry Mall.