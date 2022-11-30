Keystone, ACV students among Paint the Plow entrants

Cloudy and windy. Periods of rain this morning. Morning high of 50F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
100TH BIRTHDAY — A card shower for Virginia Smith of Franklin will be held Dec. 6 in honor of her 100th birthday. Cards may be mailed to Virginia Smith, c/o The Caring Place, 103 N. 13th St., Room 202, Franklin, 16323.
The Schubert Musical and Literary Club will host its annual “Sounds of the Season” Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, in the sanctuary of Grace United Methodist Church at 100 Central Ave. in Oil City.