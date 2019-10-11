Keystone Class of 1969 holds 50-year reunion

The Keystone High School Class of 1969 held its 50-year reunion Sept. 27-29. The three-day event included a gathering at the Clarion Ramada, breakfast at the Knox Carriage Inn, and the reunion held at Deer Creek Winery. Seventy-eight classmates and their guests attended the reunion. Those gathered for the class photo include: Row 1 - Art Wetzel, Joyce Miller, Trinda Weaver; Row 2 - Marcia Best Hoffman, Yvonne Garis Murray, Janet Rex Nick, Sue Clover Zacherl, Sandy O'Neil Chapman, Barb Wentling Barbusci, Barb Dittman Myers, Bev Wentling Richter, Brenda McMunn Hoover, Tonya Nale Schreckengost, Kathy Corso Baker, Kay Seth Moore, Patty Milford Ace, Janet Rupp Sherbine, Diana Nebinski Taylor, Jocelyn Thompson McCool; Row 3 - Mark Fair, John Henry, Beth Jeannerat Henry, Tom Denslinger, Mary Caye Lewis Stecki, Jim Cotherman, Denny Knight, John Dean, Ted Buckwalter, Vernon Robinson, Sherry Texter, Rita Elder Stevens, Vickie Wike Silvis, Terry Raybuck; Row 4 - Darrell (Sonny) Frederick, Carol Rex Black, Nancy Dean Banner, Becky Bowser Bemish, Barb Shingledecker Grzenczyk, Ken Chadman, Jerry Brown, Louella Shick Reynolds, Janie Harkless Reed, Leslee Bowser Burch, June Stitzinger-Clark; Row 5 - Bob Creese, Keith Etzel, Jerry Silvis, Don Hartzell, Rodney McLaine, Fred McMullen, Mike Tharan. (Contributed photo)