The following students at Keystone Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
A number of local residents braved the cold to attend the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Friday.
Jan. 25, 2000
The following students at Clarion-Limestone High School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
The following students at Allegheny-Clarion Valley were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
Oil City TOPS — Fourteen TOPS and four KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Cranberry Class of 1956
An Oil City photographer has gained acclaim with one of her entries in the 2021 Pennsylvania Parks and Forest Foundation’s photo contest.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Charlotte Irene Schneider Hughes Slater of Reynolds. The article was submitted by her daughter-in-law Shirley Hughes.)
There may be short-term and long-term solutions available for the emergency medical crisis in Clarion County.
Jan. 24, 2000
The Rev. Randy Powell of the First Baptist Church of Franklin will host a four-part educational discourse called, “What Every Christian Should Know About the Religions of the World.”
Cranberry Area School District is conducting a survey to help determine the number of kindergarten students who will be enrolled for the 2022-2023 school year.
A financial independence class will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday evenings from Jan. 30 to March 27 at The Crossing Free Methodist Church, 206 Wilson Avenue, Oil City.
Jan. 22, 2000
A Pleasantville man is driving around in a new Ford truck, thanks to his favorite football team — and his wife.
The engagement and forthcoming marriage of Ryan Farley of Lancaster and Lori Wilson of State College has been announced.
Materials have been placed in the Oil City Library in honor of Milo Alan Flaherty, Paul Lorigan, and the Venango County Firefighters.
Jan. 21, 2000
The Franklin Fine Arts Council and the Barrow-Civic Theatre is hosting a free movie showing of “How to Train Your Dragon” at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre.
Laura Nelson has been named the new branch manager at First United National Bank in Oil City.
Cam Crocker, a junior at Oil City High School, has been chosen as the recipient of the annual Cole McMahon “Heart of Gold“ Memorial Award.
The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub will hold a winter open house at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, in the Henne Auditorium inside the Broadhurst Science Center.
According to the latest state Department of Health statistics, the cumulative number of positive COVID-19 tests in Venango County has surpassed 10,000.
James and Dottie Heigley of Oil City will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
North Clarion Class of 1972
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Mary Emanuele and Jane Hilliard, second; and Lois Greggs and Karen Steele, third.
CARD SHOWER — The family of Rhonda Bush of Reno is holding a card shower for her on the occasion of her 61st birthday on Jan. 29. “She loves mail,” said Bush’s sister, Faye McKean. Cards may be sent to Bush at P.O. Box 177, Reno, Pa., 16343.
Jan. 20, 2000
A spaghetti dinner fundraiser has been planned for a family of five that lost their home and belongings in a Dec. 28 fire at their residence in Victory Heights along Route 322.
Jan. 19, 2000
First Presbyterian Church of Clarion will distribute food bags at 2 p.m. Thursday.
CLARION — The number of influenza cases in both Clarion and Venango counties has again increased, according to the latest report from the state Department of Health.
The superload moving from West Milton, New York, to Wampum, Pennsylvania, has been delayed again due to weather.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Richard “Dick” Lalley of Tippery. The article was submitted by his son David.
Jan. 18, 2000
Tea Party Patriots to meet Saturday
