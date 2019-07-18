Keystone names top students for 2019

Connor Exley is valedictorian of the Keystone High School Class of 2019. He is the son of Bryan and Kim Exley of Knox.
Exley served as National Honor Society president and class treasurer. He was a member of the varsity basketball, baseball and track teams, and participated in concert band.
Exley was awarded the American Red Cross Service Scholarship, the KSAC Senior Male Athlete Scholarship, the Charles Black Memorial Scholarship, the Martha Rhea Roadarmel Memorial Scholarship, and the CHAMP Student Athlete of the Year award.
He will attend Pennsylvania State University's Behrend campus, where he will study electrical engineering.
The class salutatorian is McKenzie Paige Hovis, daughter of Julie Hovis of Emlenton.
At Keystone, Hovis was selected by her peers to serve as captain of the varsity girls basketball and volleyball teams. She was elected to the National Honor Society, was a student government representative and served as National NHS secretary and was president of her graduating class.
Hovis was a KSAC All Conference selection in basketball, and received both the Keystone Athletics Achievement Award and the Eddinger-Shay Award.
She received the following scholarships: HLS Memorial, Knox Lions Club, Keystone Shortway Senior Female Athlete, Keystone Education Foundation, Paul and Ellen Flickner, Margery Himes Memorial and Mary E. Shaner.
Hovis will also attend Pennsylvania State University's Behrend campus, where she will study chemistry.
