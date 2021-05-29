Corinne Lloyd has been named valedictorian of the Keystone High School Class of 2021.
The salutatorian is Danae Hurrelbrink.
May 29, 1999
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Thursday had collected 13,489 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,419 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,172 tests were positive for the virus. As of Friday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.
HARRISBURG - Pennsylvania officials on Friday announced the state has had one of its mildest flu seasons on record. The season ended May 22.
Reed Bell has been named valedictorian of the North Clarion High School Class of 2021.
May 28, 1999
Terra Works Inc. of Clarion has been awarded the 2021 Safety Award for small companies from the National Utility Contractors Association of Pennsylvania.
Brock Jordan has been named valedictorian of the Union High School Class of 2021.
Miller
Clarion TOPS The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held May 24, with 10 members weighing in.
CLARION - The Clarion County Economic Development Corp. has outlined a plan to conduct a survey of county residents regarding their broadband service, or lack of it.
Of the 390 tri-county veterans who have died since last Memorial Day, 282 were from Venango County, 99 were from Clarion County and nine were from Forest County.
Book signing
HIRED - Joseph Janidlo, a native of Franklin, is the new assistant manager at DeBence Antique Music World in Franklin. Janidlo attended St. Patrick School and graduated from Venango Catholic High School and Gannon University. He spent several years working at a museum in Chicago before retur…
HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education will hold four public hearings in June to review the proposed integration of six universities into two institutions, doubling the number of opportunities the public has to directly voice feedback.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Tuesday had collected 13,466 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,397 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,171 tests were positive for the virus. As of Wednesday, the hospital has one confirmed COVID-19 i…
The Venango County Historical Society will offer tours of the Sibley mansion at River Ridge on Tuesday, June 8. The tours will begin at 3 and 6 p.m.
CLARION - The Clarion County commissioners this week signed a letter of support on behalf of the Clarion Blueprint Community for a community park and playground in Clarion Borough.
The garbage and recycling pickup schedule for Franklin residents will be affected by the Memorial Day holiday.
May 26, 1999
Oil City TOPS - Ten TOPS and five KOPS attended the recent meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Jami and Gene Sundberg of Erie have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Kathryn (Katie) Sundberg, to Nicholas (Nic) Jones of Culpeper, Virginia.
BIRTHDAYS - Several residents at Sugar Creek Station will mark their birthdays in June. They include: Eileen Montgomery, June 4; Nancy Rhoades, June 5; Elizabeth Monahan, June 7; Jim Anderson, June 27; and Myrtle Rosenberger, June 28. Cards may be sent to them, in care of the facility, at 35…
CLARION - Clarion County still has money available for renters and landlords impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applications are being accepted for the Pleasantville Pageant, which will be held Sunday, July 11, at the Pleasantville fire hall.
PennDOT drivers license centers will be closed Saturday through Monday in observance of Memorial Day, but starting June 1, the department of transportation will reopen several of its centers for driver licensing and photo services.
