Keystone School Board members unanimously approved a contract this week with the Wexford-based McClure Company for nearly $4 million worth of renovations at Keystone Elementary School.

The guaranteed energy savings plan has a life span of 20 years.

Area soldier accounted for from Korean War
Community News

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — The remains of Richard M. Sharrow, an Army sergeant and Marienville resident who was killed during the Korean War, was accounted for on Jan. 24, the Defense Department’s POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Monday in a news release.

Work of painter, Emlenton resident to be on display
Community News

  • From staff reports

The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts (ARCA) will present a retrospective exhibit of Emlenton resident Andor Paposi-Jobb, who is an acclaimed painter, teacher and international judo champion, at the Red Brick Gallery in Foxburg from Friday, Aug. 18, through Sunday, Sept. 24.