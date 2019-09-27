The Oct. 2 Kidney Smartclass at UPMC Northwest has been canceled.
The next class, which is meant to educate participants about managing kidney health, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Seneca hospital.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Oct. 2 Kidney Smartclass at UPMC Northwest has been canceled.
The next class, which is meant to educate participants about managing kidney health, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Seneca hospital.