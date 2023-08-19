The Oil City Fire Department is accepting donations for its annual Coats for Kids drive.

The goal of the Oil City and Franklin firefighters is to provide a winter coat for every child in Venango County who needs one.

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

Jefferson firearms, Indian artifact show set Sept. 2

  • Randy Bartley

The Jefferson County History Center and North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology will hold their annual antique firearms and Indian artifact show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.