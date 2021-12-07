The annual Shop With a Hero event was held Monday at the Cranberry Walmart and a good time was had by all.

The ‘heroes’ rode to Walmart in first responder vehicles with their lights and sirens going to meet the waiting children. Gift cards for both Walmart and Subway were distributed so everyone could share a meal while shopping.

Kara O’Neil, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8369.

James: State funding to aid projects in Oil City

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — State Rep. R. Lee James announced $1.675 million in state funding, from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), will be distributed to Oil City to assist with projects aimed at revitalization.

Oil City School District swears in board members

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

At its reorganization meeting on Monday evening, the Oil City School Board swore in six board members — two newly elected and four incumbents — and announced a vacancy due to the death of another board member.

About the Hall

About the Hall The Venango County Conservation Hall of Fame was created in 2011 by the Oil City Chapter, Izaak Walton League of America to honor Venango County men and women who made significant and lasting contributions to conservation and the environment. The Conservation Hall of Fame is h…

Festival of trees returns to Cook Forest
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

The Festival of Trees returned to Cook Forest on Friday after a one-year absence due to COVID-19. “It is bigger and better than what we had in 2019,” said Misty Stanley, director of the Sawmill Center in Cook Forest.

Train mural reception
State and local government officials, representatives from the Oil Region Alliance and the Oil City Main Street Program, along with other visitors gathered Saturday morning at a reception in Oil City to welcome a new mural.

Bus trip to March for Life announced

Pennsylvanians for Human Life and St. Joseph Church in Oil City are sponsoring a bus trip to Washington, D.C., where participants will attend the 49th annual March for Life and rally which takes place on Friday, Jan. 21.

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take Off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Nov. 29, with 9 members weighing in.

Winnifred Tonkin Guild collecting new clothing and linens

  • From staff reports

The major service project of the Winnifred Tonkin Guild is under way in Venango County. Local directors of the organization are contacting current contributors, as well as new donors, in an effort to collect new garments for distribution to local residents.

Emlenton Train Exhibit welcomes visitors
  • From staff reports

Bruce Donaldson’s model train exhibit at Donaldson Motors, 714 River Avenue, Emlenton, is welcoming visitors from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays during December and January for its 28th year.

OC Library Memorials

Materials have been placed in the Oil City Library in honor of Paul Lorigan and in memory of Martha “Marty” Breene, Margot K. Johnston, Grace Lenar, Annie Lucas, Joseph “Joe” Oliver, Betty Pettis, Matthew Steele, Brian Thomas and Joyce E. Wilson.

Area health system virus tests

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 17,538 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Wednesday, including 14,654 tests at the hospital. A total of 3,457 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has 16 COVID-19 in-patients (15 confirmed a…

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Barry Cressman and Barb Crudo, first; Burdell Sherman and Pat Stewart, second; and Frank Klinger and Maryann Richardson, third.

Thompson lacks confidence in PennDOT tolling plan

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Congressman Glenn Thompson expressed his concerns during a telephone town hall Wednesday about PennDOT’s proposal to toll nine interstate bridges, including the Canoe Creek Bridge in Clarion County and the North Fork Bridge in Jefferson County.