Kids thank Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department

Rileigh Hailey, 8, and her sister, Raziya Hailey, 3, of Irwin Township stand with a sign of appreciation for the Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department. The fire department gave the Easter bunny a ride through the Clintonville, Emlenton and Barkeyville area on Saturday. The two girls, who are the daughters of Alesha Webb and Gary Hailey, waited for the fire truck to stop at their house so Rileigh, who is a Girl Scout Brownie, could pass along cookies she collected for the men and woman at her hometown fire station. (Contributed photo)