Christian Life Academy

Christian Life Academy, a non-denominational school in Seneca, is enrolling kindergarten students for the 2021-22 school year.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Community News

Area health systems' virus tests

  • From staff reports

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,258 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 11,219 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,140 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 in-patients (one co…

Community News

Winners announced in Electralloy essay program

  • From staff reports

Four high school seniors in Venango County - Sarah Fischer, Asher Andres, Natalie Janidlo and Colin Deeter - were the grand prize winners in the annual essay awards program sponsored by Electralloy, G.O. Carlson and GOC Property Holdings.

Community News

Penn Highlands honors virus victims, survivors

  • From staff reports

DuBOIS - This week, Penn Highlands Healthcare will plant a tree at each of its nine facilities, including at Penn Highlands Brookville and Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor, to honor both those who lost their lives to COVID-19 and those who survived.

Community News

Tri-county's gasoline prices mostly above regional average

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH - The average price of gasoline in the tri-county area this week, for the most part, is above the western Pennsylvania average of $3.10 - a price that is 7 about cents more expensive than last week, according to AAA East Central's Gas Price Report.

Community News

AAA prediction

  • From staff reports

AAA forecasts prices to climb this week in reaction to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of all fuel to the East Coast.

3 is company on daily walks
Community News

3 is company on daily walks

  • From staff reports

Each day, Rouseville resident Mike Meitus and his beagle Buddy take a walk on the road behind Betts Machine shop, but they are never alone - a bobtailed orange cat always follows.

Community News

Democrats on Mastriano

  • From staff reports

In a news release, the Pennsylvania Democratic Party said state Sen. Doug Mastriano has been a "leader in promoting information and falsehoods in the 2020 election, even using his campaign funds to take Trump supporters to Washington. D.C. on January 6, 2021."

Free

Tri-county reports 134 cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced the tri-county area reported 134 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week.

Community News

State utilizes new vaccine map

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced it has transitioned to vaccines.gov as the mapping source to help people find a location where they can get vaccinated.

Community News

Area health systems' virus tests

  • From staff reports

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,242 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Thursday, including 11,207 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,140 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has four COVID-19 in-patients (two confirmed…

Community News

Food aid continues for those in need

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state departments of Education, Agriculture and Human Services have announced thousands of students and families in need will continue to receive nutritious meals during the pandemic.