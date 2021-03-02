Valley Grove
Valley Grove School District will hold pre-registration for students who will be entering kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year.
Valley Grove
Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and four KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
March 2, 1999
The 2021 fishing derby at Clear Creek State Park is scheduled May 1, but the derby is dependent on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic.
PITTSBURGH - Stephen R. Kaufman, first assistant to former U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady, has been named acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, effective Monday, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
Valley Grove
The following Clarion County Career Center students were selected as students of the first and second quarters by their instructors. Students were selected based on exceptional performance, hard work, strong desire to develop skills, and commitment demonstrated during class.
Donald and Gloria Klingensmith of Seneca will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Monday.
Blood drive is today
Seneca business owner seeks tax collector post
According to the state, 2,426,963 total vaccinations (partial and full inoculations) have been administered through Sunday, including 8,184 total in Venango County, 9,397 in Clarion County and 1,741 total in Forest County.
Cities large and small across the U.S. once relied on various methods to sound the alarm for fires.
HEATH TOWNSHIP - For 84 years, the volunteers at the Heath Sportsmen's Club fish hatchery have brought smiles to youngsters. That almost came to an end last winter when the facility was damaged during a windstorm.
HARRISBURG Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff announced Monday that when the House returns to session, he will refer an investigation of the Wolf administration's handling of nursing homes and other senior and long-term care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic to the Ho…
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced a combined eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.
About 50 people dove into freezing waters at Two Mile Run County Park on Saturday for the annual Two Mile Plunge.
The Oil Region Alliance is accepting nominations for its 2021 historic preservation awards.
Libertarian will seek Oakland supervisor post
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 32 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
March 1, 1999
Drug addiction seminar
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Forest County.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Friday it has donated $20 million to help a program aimed at distributing coronavirus vaccines to poor countries around the world.
PITTSBURGH - Scott W. Brady, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, on Friday announced he has submitted his resignation, effective Sunday.
Achievements
Foy to seek re-election as Venango sheriff
Venango Technology Center will honor new inductees to its National Technical Honor Society at a virtual ceremony Monday.
A drive-up COVID-19 testing site will be held next week at the Marienville Area Civic Association (MACA) building.
The United Way of Venango County has launched a sock and underwear drive for local students.
I know that this doesn't come as surprising news, but the last 11 months of our lives haven't been very normal. COVID-19 has definitely taken a toll on everyone.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health today announced it has aligned its COVID-19 quarantine guidance for fully vaccinated individuals with that of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A section of Route 322 between Bredinsburg and Deep Hollow roads in Cranberry Township was closed for several hours early Friday morning after rocks and other debris fell from the hillside and blocked both lanes of traffic.
4-H PARTICIPANT - Cailyn Shaffer of Emlenton, a junior at Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School and a member of the Cranberry Clovers 4-H Club, is one of nine Pennsylvania 4-H members and educators who have been selected to attend the national 4-H conference. Youth and educators with 4-H from…
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.
The following seniors at Clarion-Limestone High School were named to the high honor roll for the second quarter grading period. Their names were omitted from a previous listing that was published in the newspaper.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced virtual viewing of the plans for the Interstate 80 North Fork bridges project in Brookville and Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, will be available from March 1 through 22.
Two local newspapers, each published as an afternoon daily and each family-owned, are featured in these two photographs in the Oil City Heritage Society collection.
Business owners who want to submit an application for a forgivable loan to the Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund, make a donation or learn more about the nonprofit and its mission can visit the fund's website at pa30dayfund.com or go to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at @PA30DayFund.
