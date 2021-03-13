St. Stephen School

St. Stephen School in Oil City is holding open enrollment and registration for all preschool and kindergarten students for the 2021-2022 school year from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, March 29.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Tri-City bridge club - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, first; Laura Flick and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Barb Crudo and Jackie Stone, third.

Community News

Venango, Clarion add 21 combined cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 21 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.

Community News

Venango, Clarion report 8 combined cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.

Community News

About People

  • From staff reports

ACHIEVEMENT - Tarasia J. Maguire of Dempseytown, an insurance agent for New York Life in Franklin, has earned a court position in the Million Dollar Round Table for 2021. Achieving membership in MDRT is a career milestone attained by those who have demonstrated superior professional knowledg…

Community News

Getting It Right

  • From staff reports

Clyde Licht of Venus, who was featured in the newspaper's Nifty at 90 series, was stationed with the U.S. Army in Fairbanks, Alaska. The location was listed incorrectly in Wednesday's newspaper.

Community News

C-L schools to fully reopen

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News

CLARION TOWNSHIP - A long, contentious battle regarding school reopening in the Clarion-Limestone School District will soon end.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Ten TOPS and five KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.