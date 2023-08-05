Kinzua Bridge State Park is holding multiple events that are free and open to the public.
Events include:
Events include:
I am a person who enjoys hiking in the woods. One of my favorite places to hike is at my in-laws house in Jefferson County. They own land bordering a state park and a wonderful trail runs from their house down to the camping area by the Clarion River. The trail is a little over a mile long a…
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s paper spotlights June Elaine Brown Anderson of Franklin. The article was submitted by her family.)
Rick Sheffer, author of “Coming of Age in 1950s Rural Western Pennsylvania,” will be at the Foxburg Free Library from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, to promote his book. A reading will be held at 5:45 p.m.
Sandycreek Township Water Department will flush fire hydrants from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Aug. 14. Residents might notice cloudy water.
Bridge Buddies
Aug. 6, 2001
A Titusville man is on a mission to spruce up downtown Oil City one clean window at a time.
Douglas and Jacqueline Wenner of Van are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
Aug. 4, 2001
The Northwest Commission has been awarded a 2023 Excellence in Regional Transportation Award from the National Association of Development Organizations for its project — Environmental Impacts of Long Range Transportation Planning in Northwest Pennsylvania.
The City of Franklin has announced a change in the final top-coat paving schedule that was previously issued.
Clarion County veterans and their spouses are invited to attend this year’s Clarion County veterans picnic from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the county park near Shippenville.
While Taste of Talent has moved ahead this year in spite of Mother Nature’s best efforts, there will be no Taste of Franklin again this year.
Friday, Aug. 4
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful invite students in 10th through 12th grades to participate in the Young Ambassadors of Pennsylvania program, which provides opportunities to train and network with industry leaders, state agencies, local media and …
100TH BIRTHDAY — The family of RoseMary Weaver of Lucinda has planned a card shower in honor of her 100th birthday on Aug. 10. The family is requesting that friends send cards to her at 732 Madden Drive, Lucinda, 16235, in honor of her milestone event.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
The semi-annual meeting of the Venango County Grange (Pomona Grange) will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Wesley Grange at at 601 Old Route 8 in Harrisville.
Aug. 3, 2001
The Oil City Library will host a free public program at 6 p.m. Tuesday on African American history in northern Appalachia with author PJ Piccirillo.
The non-denominational youth choir HOLeY JEANS will hold auditions for new members at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Trinity United Methodist Church at 2 Center St. in Oil City.
Students at St. Stephen School in Oil City will have an opportunity to expand their use of STEM skills thanks to funding from the Catholic Foundation of Northwest Pennsylvania.
Crews from IA Construction Corp. will begin final top-coat paving on several sections of streets throughout Franklin beginning Friday.
An exhibit of rare Shenango China pieces is available for viewing at the The Grove City Area Historical Society & Museum.
An online plans display for a project to replace the bridge that carries Waterloo Road over Mill Creek in Utica Borough is available to the public, according to PennDOT.
The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry has announced that tickets for the Autumn Leaf Festival Tournament of Leaves parade and scholarship pageant are on sale.
Aug. 2, 2001
PITTSBURGH — Verland Community Living Arrangements, now in charge of care for some people who had been under the state’s care at Polk State Center, has appointed Leland B. Sapp as chief executive officer, according to a Verland news release.
The Clarion County Economic Development Corp. has announced a meeting to discuss broadband use and experiences.
The Venango Visiting Nurses Association will hold its first Camp Explore on Friday at Two Mile Run County Park to help children explore their feelings of grief after losing a loved one.
Three regional markets — Core Goods in Oil City, the Meadville Market House and the Edinboro Market — are holding an open house event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday focused on local food in northwest Pennsylvania.
Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin held a mission collection during its Vacation Bible School to raise funds for patient hardship needs at UPMC Northwest.
The Good Hope Christian Preschool will hold its afternoon Toddler Time classes this school year.
Zion Lutheran Church in Shannondale will host a rummage sale and lunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church. For more information, people can call (814) 856-2022 or (814) 856-2807.
Oil City TOPS
Cranberry Class of 1964
Aug. 1, 2001
A $450,000 safety improvement project on Route 8, Route 417 and Deep Hollow Road (Route 3025) in Venango County is scheduled to begin next week.
The Franklin Area School District once again will offer its cyber school program, Franklin First Learning Academy (FFLA).