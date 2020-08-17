Kiosks will enhance safety in Clarion County buildings

Clarion County management information systems director Chad Johnson adjusts one of the new remote temperature kiosks at the county's administration building. The kiosks will be placed at various county buildings this week. (By Randy Bartley)
CLARION - Visitors to Clarion County's public buildings will be a bit safer after the county purchased 10 temperature verification kiosks.
The kiosks arrived at the county administration building last week and will soon be distributed to the Clarion County Courthouse, the three district judge offices, the district attorney's office, the public defender's office, Human Services building and the administration building.