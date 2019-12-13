Kiwanians throw Christmas party

Franklin Kiwanis president Lou Slautterback was leading the chorus of fellow Kiwanis members Thursday at Sugar Creek Station when he asked if anyone wanted to get up and dance. Nursing director Catherine Rodgers obliged and the two entertained as much as the singers. Kiwanians Bob and Nancy Jolley have been organizing the annual Christmas party at Sugar Creek Station for more than 20 years. Each year they bring cookies and pudding cups as well as a present for each of the more than 100 residents. "Some people can't eat the cookies you know, so we bring the pudding cups," Bob Jolley said. (By Richard Sayer)