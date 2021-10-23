Kiwanis Club celebration dinner

The Franklin Kiwanis Club will hold a centennial celebration dinner at 7 p.m. Thursday in the meeting room of the Hand in Hand Christian Counseling Center, 118 Grant St.

OC flushing hydrants next week

Oil City water crews will be flushing fire hydrants again this week beginning Sunday night, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and continue through Thursday night. The area being flushed is the North Side of town. Flushing will be done in all sections except the Hasson Heights area.

About People

BIRTHDAYS — Several residents at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin will mark their birthdays next month. They include: Margery Daugherty, Nov. 2; Jacque Foster, Nov. 5; Bob Thatcher, Nov. 10; John Rodgers, Nov. 12; John Nadig, Nov. 14; Riley Estrada, Nov. 26; and Mark Worden, Nov. 28. Cards ma…

November is month of most car-deer accidents
November is month of most car-deer accidents

  • From staff reports

November is coming, and that means more deer are on the move. November is the most dangerous month in Pennsylvania for deer-car accidents, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Insurance Fraud Prevention Authority.

Club Notes

Zonta Club — Members of the Oil City-Franklin Zonta Club met Oct. 19 at Karma Coffee in Oil City.

Route 8 reconstruction enters final phase

  • From staff reports

The two-year, $32.6 million project to repair and reconstruct nearly 10 miles of Route 8 from Georgetown Road (Route 3004) in Irwin Township to Polk Cutoff Road (Route 3024) in Sandycreek Township is nearly complete.

Victory Township honors couple
Victory Township honors couple

  • From staff reports

The Victory Township municipal office and recreation building has been named Gibbs Hall in honor of Gene and Rose Gibbs, longtime township residents who have been active in the community.

About People

70th ANNIVERSARY — Jack and Eva Carson of Tionesta will mark their 70th wedding anniversary Tuesday. Both are graduates of the Tionesta High School, and both were in the Class of 1949. Cards may be sent to the Carsons at 89 Carson Lane, Tionesta, Pa., 16353. A celebration with family and fri…

What is Agent Orange?

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Agent Orange is a tactical herbicide used by the U.S. military for control of vegetation. It was named for the orange band around the storage barrel.

Cranberry robotics team gains knowledge at Matric

  • By HANNAH NIEDERRITER Student writer

Members of Cranberry Area High School’s BEST Robotics team were recently welcomed by Matric Group as part of the team’s community outreach ahead of the BEST competition at Grove City College this weekend.

About People
About People

HONORED — Paul M. Winkler, former president and chief executive officer of Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, which is the owner of Oakwood Heights in Oil City, will be recognized with the 2021 LeadingAge Award of Honor. Winkler retired from his post on Aug. 31 after serving 34 years in variou…

Agricultural store open in Clarion Mall
Agricultural store open in Clarion Mall

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

MONROE — Putting life back into the Clarion Mall, “Family Farm & Home” on Thursday opened its doors to the public in the former J.C. Penney location, headed by store manager Bobbi Wood, a Clarion-Limestone High School graduate and an eight-year Army veteran.