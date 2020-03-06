Klapec Trucking honors employees at safety banquet

Longtime employees at Klapec Trucking Co. in Reno were honored recently with safety awards. Among those workers who were recognized were (from left) Phil McBride, Mike Johnson, Mike Zinz, Kevin Rock, David Stover, Vince Warcholic and Tim Snyder. (Contributed photo)

Klapec Trucking Co. of Reno, now in its 70th year, recently held its annual safety awards banquet at Wanango Country Club.

Several employees were honored for their exceptional safety performances with a total of 127 awards presented to employees.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags