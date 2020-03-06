Klapec Trucking honors employees at safety banquet

Klapec Trucking Co. of Reno, now in its 70th year, recently held its annual safety awards banquet at Wanango Country Club.
Several employees were honored for their exceptional safety performances with a total of 127 awards presented to employees.
Updated: March 6, 2020 @ 7:23 am
