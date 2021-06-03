Klapec Trucking Co. recently held an open house to show off its remodeled building on Allegheny Boulevard in Reno that previously housed Jamesway and Kmart stores.

Klapec Trucking purchased the 80,000-square-foot building and land from Sugarcreek Borough in 2019. The structure was built in 1966 as a Jamesway store and later housed a Kmart store before Kmart moved to another location on Allegheny Boulevard that is now occupied by Rural King.

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Mary Emanuele and Mary Ann Richardson, first; Barb Crudo and Lois Gregg, second; and Burdell and Norm Sherman, third.

Area health systems' virus tests

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Tuesday had collected 13,510 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,428 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,177 tests were positive for the virus. As of Wednesday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.

22 Years Ago - June 2, 1999

Rhododendrons in full bloom
The Rhododendron Arboretum in Oil City's Hasson Park, an extensive rhododendron planting on a hillside within the 48-acre public park, features a collection of more than 500 of the plants in 25 varieties.

Students learn about nature
East Forest Elementary School students on Wednesday went to Chapman Dam State Park in Warren County, where they learned about topics pertaining to nature. The learning stations varied from plant identification to fire prevention. The learning stations were provided by Chapman staff, the Penn…

Fryburg Mayfest parade
A steady drizzling rain and temperatures in the high 40s during the annual Mayfest parade in Fryburg could not put a damper on the enthusiasm of the participants. This year marked the 201st birthday of Fryburg and the 30th anniversary of Mayfest. The festival continued through Sunday with a …