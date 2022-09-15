Knox Civic Club to make repairs at park

The Knox Community Park is in need of repairs and updates, and work will begin with the help of a $100,000 grant through the McElhattan Foundation.

 Contributed photo

The Knox Civic Club has received a $100,000 grant from the McElhattan Foundation.

The money will be used to improve the safety and security of Knox Community Park, known by locals as Peanut Park.

Community News

Abramovic voted not to remove drop box

  • Kara O'Neil

Venango County Commissioner Albert Abramovic, a Democrat, voted against removing the ballot drop box for the Nov. 8 general election during Tuesday’s Venango County commissioners meeting.

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Tuesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

ENGAGEMENT: Wilson/Klaves
Community News

ENGAGEMENT: Wilson/Klaves

Greg and Theresa Wilson of Oil City announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Sophia Wilson, to John Klaves, both of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Community News

Free child car seat inspection scheduled

  • From staff reports

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Certified Technicians and Franklin state police will hold a free child car seat inspection from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Franklin City Fire Department.

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Saturday and Sunday in the Pennsylvania lottery: