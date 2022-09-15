Knox Civic Club to make repairs at park

The Knox Civic Club has received a $100,000 grant from the McElhattan Foundation.
The money will be used to improve the safety and security of Knox Community Park, known by locals as Peanut Park.
Precious Paws Animal Rescue, like any nonprofit seeking to raise funds for its cause, has proved it’s willing to go outside the box and go with a healthy “alternative.”
For the second consecutive week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were mixed reports from the region in regard to the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period.
Franklin water and fire department personnel will flush fire hydrants in the Franklin and Rocky Grove area starting next week.
Sept. 15, 2000
A public meeting will be held by PennDOT to discuss a project to preserve the bridge that carries State Street (Veterans Memorial Bridge) over the Allegheny River in Oil City.
Supply line issues have hampered the completion of work at the Clarion County Sorce Center.
A new flower and gift shop is scheduled to open Friday in Franklin.
Venango County Commissioner Albert Abramovic, a Democrat, voted against removing the ballot drop box for the Nov. 8 general election during Tuesday’s Venango County commissioners meeting.
Tickets are available for the annual Fighter’s Ball “Cocktails for a Cause” fundraiser, which is planned for Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Quality Inn in Franklin.
Tri-City Bridge
Here are the winning numbers drawn Tuesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
Greg and Theresa Wilson of Oil City announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Sophia Wilson, to John Klaves, both of Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Franklin Class of 1977
Oil City Class of 1963
Belles Lettres
Bill and Ruth Spence of Oil City will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary Saturday.
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will host a free public night from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Oil Region Astronomy Learning Center.
Forest County has a new 4-H educator who has plans to revitalize the 4-H program in Forest County.
PennWest Clarion Small Business Development Center and several local sponsors will host a Live2Lead leadership conference next month in Clarion.
About five percent of the properties in Clarion County have been visited for reassessment.
The Venango County Coon & Fox Club will hold its second Bluegrass Festival of the year this weekend. It’s an event in which musicians volunteer to perform.
Sept. 14, 2000
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Certified Technicians and Franklin state police will hold a free child car seat inspection from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Franklin City Fire Department.
The Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Dunkin’ opened Monday at 639 Main St., Clarion.
Sept. 13, 2000
Here are the winning numbers drawn Saturday and Sunday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
Sept. 12, 2000
BRADFORD — The University of Pittsburgh-Titusville and University of Pittsburgh-Bradford is preparing for the inauguration of its fifth president, Rick Esch, on Sept. 25 as part of the university’s celebration for Alumni and Family Weekend.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Baughman
Cranberry Class of 1956
Officials representing townships of the second class in Venango County will meet Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Oakland Township fire hall for the township association’s 109th annual county convention.
Sept. 11, 2000
Rossbacher Insurance Group, which has local offices in Oil City and Cranberry, earned a district award from Erie Insurance.
Oil City’s Core Goods business will be moving from Seneca Street to a new location on the South Side later this year.
Group to host film screening
The Homegrown Kitchen in Franklin will hold a soft opening Monday at its new location after outgrowing its former space shared with The Olive Vault and Coffee In Between.
CLARION — Brandon’s Dad, a local nonprofit focusing on DUI prevention, recently received a $40,000 grant from a state program to help that cause.