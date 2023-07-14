The Oil Region Astronomical Society (ORAS) will host an introductory workshop on nightscape photography and astrophotography on Saturday, July 22. The workshop will introduce participants to tools and techniques that can be used with most digital cameras to capture night sky.
GRADUATE — Dr. Kaylin Strauser-Curtis is one of five graduates of Penn Highlands Healthcare’s 2023 graduate medical education program. Strauser-Curtis, who studied at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, plans to stay at Penn Highlands to complete the sports medicine fellowship and wor…
Venango County will sponsor a collection of both household hazardous waste and electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Venango County Community Recycling Center, 134 Hangar Drive in Franklin (next to Venango Regional Airport).
Volunteer fire departments in both Oakland Township and Cooperstown recently received a donation of canned emergency drinking water from Anheuser-Busch to help keep its responders hydrated as they battle fires.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey co-introduced the Safeguarding Domestic Energy Production & Independence Act to help bring down rising compliance costs associated with the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), according to a Senate news release.
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization and the Al-Anon Family Group Pennsylvania District 28 have provided the following information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.