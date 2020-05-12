Lakeview Area Helping Hands in Stoneboro received a $5,000 donation from the Maple Lane Farm Charitable Foundation.
Foundation members Scott Patton and Shirley McIntire presented the donation to Peggy DeAngelo of Helping Hands.
