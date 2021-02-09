Lakeview Library plans events

Lakeview Area Public Library has organized an alternative Easter egg hunt from March 1 to 31.
The activity will conclude with prize drawings for registered participants ages birth to 10.
The activity will conclude with prize drawings for registered participants ages birth to 10.
UPMC Northwest is pressing hard on state health officials to provide large shipments of COVID-19 vaccine in an effort to begin scheduling clinics to administer the vaccine.
State Rep. R. Lee James' Seneca office will offer veterans affairs outreach hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
CLARION - Clarion First Presbyterian Church, 700 Wood St., will distribute food boxes on Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. or while supplies last. The boxes contain a variety of meat, vegetables and dairy products.
The Oil City, Franklin and Cooperstown public libraries are reopening for public access Monday, Feb. 15.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 49 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Forest County.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Donna Whitton of Newmansville. The article was submitted by her family.
The following students at Venango Technogy Center were recognized for the second nine weeks marking period. The students recognized earned a grade of 93% or higher:
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 35 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.
Here is a list of the United Way-sponsored learning hubs in Venango County.
Residents on a portion of Division Street in Oil City will be surveyed next week to determine eligibility for a street paving project.
The following students at Oil City Middle School were named to the honors lists for the second quarter grading period:
Belles Lettres - Carlin Almes and Sis Enos drew the winning ticket numbers for the recent raffle held at the Belles Lettres Club.
The following students at Cranberry High School were named to the honors lists for the second quarter grading period:
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 17 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties.
Clarion Hospital will close its inpatient obstetrical unit and open a Women's Care Center at BHS Clarion Trinity Point.
The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce has listed information on its website as to area COVID-19 vaccination sites.
ANNIVERSARY - Ed and Doris Wheeling of Chapmanville will mark their 68th wedding anniversary Sunday. Cards may be sent to the couple at 9209 Fauncetown Rd., Titusville, 16354.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, along with one new virus-related death from both Venango and Clarion counties.
Chief deputy sheriff will seek Forest sheriff nod
Forest County commissioners presented updates on vaccine distribution in the county and broadband access at their meeting Wednesday.
Republican state lawmakers from the area aren't happy with Gov. Tom Wolf's proposed budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year that starts July 1.
Sugarcreek Borough Council on Wednesday voted to approve a $25,000 allotment and $2,000 for vehicle insurance for the Reno Volunteer Fire Department.
BUTLER - Butler Health System said it continues to deploy vaccine clinics, including in Clarion, and that appointments are limited by doses received from the state Department of Health:
The Welker & Maxwell Store at 2 E. First St. in Oil City was built in 1889, and the three-story brick building offered a wide range of merchandise until the store closed in 1984.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 43 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Venango County.
Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended the Jan. 27 meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Some upcoming events have been canceled due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Clarion County Career Center will hold a virtual career and technical open house from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today via Zoom meetings.
103rd BIRTHDAY - Mary Pagliari of Rimersburg celebrated her 103rd birthday on Thursday, Jan. 21, with staff and family at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. After graduation from Union High School in 1936, she worked as a bookkeeper for Frank Fuhrer's clothing store in East Brady. S…
HARRISBURG - State House Health Committee Majority Chair Kathy Rapp, R-65th District, will convene a public hearing at 8 a.m. today to examine the strengths and weaknesses of COVID-19 vaccine distribution throughout the commonwealth.
Butch and Joanne Kapp of Shippenville will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
The following students in Christian Life Academy were named to honors lists for the second grading period:
HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's December unemployment rate - for the most part - broke its downward trend as percentages in both Clarion and Venango counties rose.
Venango County has launched a new page on its website dedicated to listing places in Venango County where the coronavirus vaccine will be publicly available as well as other relevant information related to the vaccine.
Clarion County officials and Clarion Hospital have expanded their collaboration on local vaccine distribution by adding a phone number (814-297-7820) designed only to assist eligible community members in getting scheduled for the vaccine when available, according to a press release from the …
