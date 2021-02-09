Lakeview Library plans events

Lakeview Area Public Library has organized an alternative Easter egg hunt from March 1 to 31.

The activity will conclude with prize drawings for registered participants ages birth to 10.

Food distribution scheduled

  • From staff reports

CLARION - Clarion First Presbyterian Church, 700 Wood St., will distribute food boxes on Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. or while supplies last. The boxes contain a variety of meat, vegetables and dairy products.

Clarion, Venango report more cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 35 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Belles Lettres - Carlin Almes and Sis Enos drew the winning ticket numbers for the recent raffle held at the Belles Lettres Club.

About People

  • From staff reports

ANNIVERSARY - Ed and Doris Wheeling of Chapmanville will mark their 68th wedding anniversary Sunday. Cards may be sent to the couple at 9209 Fauncetown Rd., Titusville, 16354.

Tri-county reports 26 new virus cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, along with one new virus-related death from both Venango and Clarion counties.

BHS vaccine clinics

  • From staff reports

BUTLER - Butler Health System said it continues to deploy vaccine clinics, including in Clarion, and that appointments are limited by doses received from the state Department of Health:

Tri-county adds 43 virus cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 43 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Venango County.

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended the Jan. 27 meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

About People

  • From staff reports

103rd BIRTHDAY - Mary Pagliari of Rimersburg celebrated her 103rd birthday on Thursday, Jan. 21, with staff and family at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. After graduation from Union High School in 1936, she worked as a bookkeeper for Frank Fuhrer's clothing store in East Brady. S…

Rapp to convene public hearing on vaccine
Rapp to convene public hearing on vaccine

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - State House Health Committee Majority Chair Kathy Rapp, R-65th District, will convene a public hearing at 8 a.m. today to examine the strengths and weaknesses of COVID-19 vaccine distribution throughout the commonwealth.

New page on Venango website lists vaccine info

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Venango County has launched a new page on its website dedicated to listing places in Venango County where the coronavirus vaccine will be publicly available as well as other relevant information related to the vaccine.

Clarion County officials, hospital expand vaccine effort

  • From staff reports

Clarion County officials and Clarion Hospital have expanded their collaboration on local vaccine distribution by adding a phone number (814-297-7820) designed only to assist eligible community members in getting scheduled for the vaccine when available, according to a press release from the …