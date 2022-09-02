Lantern tours of historic Pithole City will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.
The living history event will allow visitors to meet historical figures during a nighttime outdoor tour of the area’s old oil boomtown.
Maloy Shrout, of Oil City, won first place, and Brandi Beggs, of Seneca, won second place in the newspaper’s Happiness Happens photography contest. Their photos were selected from 163 submissions. Shrout received a $50 gas card and Beggs received a $25 gas card. To view all the photos entere…
R. David and Ann Farley of New Bethlehem celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Monday.
The Friends of the Franklin Public Library will host its annual Quiltathon fundraising event from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
The Tri-City Bridge Club is offering a program to teach beginner players the game of bridge.
Community Connect Federal Credit Union will open a Tionesta branch, at 111 Bridge St., on Sept. 12.
Sept. 2, 2000
Six 2022 high school graduates from Venango County were awarded $500 scholarships from the faith-based Together We Can coalition for essays they wrote.
A workshop on the area’s trails, parks and waterways will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Venango County Conservation District building at 4871 U.S. 322 in Franklin.
Seneca Rocks Audubon will host a program featuring international research for the conservation of evening grosbeaks at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Clarion Free Library’s lower-level conference room.
Katherine “Kat” Farnham, an award-winning singer, songwriter and pianist and a graduate of Clarion Area High School, is returning to Foxburg for a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Lincoln Hall, hosted by Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts.
Clarion County Community Bank at the Rimersburg, New Bethlehem, and Clarion branches will host three Community Days in September.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region, with the exception of Crawford County, reported increases in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period. It follows a week in which much of the region reported decreases.
The City of Franklin Fire Department has been notified by the Department of Homeland Security that the department has received a $40,952.38 federal grant as part of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program from the federal Emergency Management Agency.
The Shine a Light on Suicide night kayak event will return to Two Mile Run County Park for the fifth year on Saturday.
Clarion TOPS
The newspaper will soon publish its annual collection of reader-submitted recipes in our Creative Cookbook, and we want to know what’s cooking at your house.
Sept. 1, 2000
Porter
Here are the winning numbers drawn Wednesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
HARRISBURG — A news release from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office is reminding Pennsylvanians that student loan borrowers who will receive up to $20,000 in relief under the Student Debt Relief Plan will not be taxed on that money.
HARRISBURG — Elementary schools in both the Oil City and Forest area school districts will benefit by grant funding to provide students with fresh fruit and vegetable snacks during the school day, according to Gov. Tom Wolf’s office.
HARRISBURG — According to a news release from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office, one-time bonus rebates for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) Program are being distributed now.
JOINS TEAM — Dr. Abdallah Naddaf has joined the Butler Health System team, specializing in both open and endovascular heart surgery. He has a particular interest in peripheral artery disease and limb salvage. Naddaf received his medical degree from the American University of Beirut Faculty o…
Aug. 31, 2000
Cranberry School Board members voted Tuesday in a special meeting to approve a five-year collective bargaining agreement with the district’s teachers union.
HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for July, for the most part, is down from the previous month, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
Aug. 30, 2000
Rocky Grove Class of 1956
Oil City TOPS
The Venango Chamber Orchestra is looking for qualified musicians to participate in the orchestra’s fall concert.
PITTSBURGH — The tri-county area’s gas prices are again above the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.19, but all three counties continue to follow suit with the nation’s weekly drops, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
The Venango County Human Services department will participate in Wednesday’s observance of International Overdose Awareness Day for the second year.
Thursday, Sept. 1
Drake Well Museum and Park will host the 37th annual Fall Gas Up, sponsored by the Pioneer Steam and Gas Engine Society, on Saturday, Sept. 10.
As students get ready for the school year, which starts Tuesday in Venango County, many of them have been enjoying pre-school activities like band camp and athletic training camps.
Aug. 29, 2000
The Northern Pennsylvania Regional College has announced the opening of a new instructional location in Franklin for the beginning of the 2022-23 academic year.
Aug. 28, 2000
The Clarion Forest Visiting Nurses Association hospice program will offer a grief recovery group for adults beginning Sept. 22 and running through the holidays.
