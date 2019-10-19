Large donation for Coats for Kids

Richard Balas of the Venango Lodge of Perfection Masonic organization talks with Oil City firefighter John Horn, who organizes the annual Coats for Kids drive conducted by the Oil City firefighters union. Balas made a $1,000 donation to the drive on behalf of the Lodge of Perfection that will go toward the more than 500 coats the firefighters hope to distribute in November to children who need them. Horn said there are already more than 200 requests for coats in Oil City alone, but the firefighters gives coats to all Venango County school districts. Cash donations for the drive can be sent to the fire department at 404 Central Ave. (By Richard Sayer)